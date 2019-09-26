Mesquite Gaming ‘2019 Health Fair’ to include health screenings, on-site financial planning advice

Stock image, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, is inviting the public to join them in the Virgin River Event Center for the “2019 Health Fair” on Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., PDT.

According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, the fair will feature vendors providing professional health screenings and financial planning services to encourage people to make positive lifestyle changes.

Health screenings and services offered include mammograms, blood pressure, mental health, dental, pain management, vision, chiropractic, annual exams, basic lab tests and more. Flu shots will also be available.

Additionally, guests will be able to receive on-site advice on finances, Medicaid, Medicare, weight loss management, education, ambulance subscription and senior services.

“To increase awareness about the health and wellness resources within our community, we invite the public to attend the 2019 Health Fair at the Virgin River Event Center,” Chris Lazzara, vice president of marketing for Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release. “Mesquite is a tight-knit community, and this event is a great opportunity for us to provide our neighbors with free or low-cost services that will assist them in making positive health behavior changes to their lives.”

The event will also include raffle drawings for all attendees. Prizes include a BMX bike, smart TV, gift baskets, gift cards, gym memberships, binoculars, spa services and more.

