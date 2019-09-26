Failure to yield on Bluff Street results in 3-car crash, multiple injuries

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver’s failure to yield on a left-hand turn resulted in a three-vehicle crash on Bluff Street and Tabernacle Thursday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital.

St. George Police Officer Mike Florence said traffic was backed up on Bluff Street around 5 p.m., when cars in the northbound left lane stopped to let the driver of a Mazda 6 turn left onto Tabernacle Street.

As the Mazda turned, however, a Buick Lucerne, which was traveling north on Bluff Street in the outside lane, continued driving and crashed into the Mazda.

“Based off of what was reported, the Buick never saw the Mazda make the left-hand turn,” Florence said.

As the vehicles collided, they crashed into the side of a Dodge Dart which was waiting to turn left onto Bluff Street from Tabernacle Street.

The driver of the Buick was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for unknown injuries, and a passenger in the Mazda was driven to the hospital by a family member for evaluation.

The driver of the Mazda was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left-hand turn.

“Just have to make sure that it is 100% clear and safe to make that turn on both lanes,” Florence said.

All vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

