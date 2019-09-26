Nov. 1, 1946 – Sept. 24, 2019

Lawrence “Larry” Duffy Benson II, outdoor lover, woodworking genius, loving husband, kind father, caring grandfather, inexperienced great-grandfather and devoted friend, died Sept. 24, 2019.

First born to Tolva Duff and Edith Benson on Nov. 1, 1946, Larry was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Robert, Randy and George.

He was a man of many trades. A milk man, Marine, carpenter, engineer, fuel analyst, rock climber, artist, trail guide, fire fighter/search and rescue, lapidary, spelunker and silver smith. Above all, he was our teacher, mentor and confidant.

His workshop was his kingdom where there was no limit to his imagination. He was a creator of beautiful objects that inspired, gave hope and showcased his immense love.

He was a lighthearted man that loved a good joke or a funny story. He had a genuine laugh that will forever be ingrained in our memories.

Respect for his brotherhood of fellow Marines was always a top priority and he acknowledged how being a Marine shaped his life.

Survived by: Wife, IlaMae, Brother, Mike (Nancy); Sisters, Linda and Buffi. Larry cherished time with all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Children: Son, Larry (Leslee); Son, Andrew (Jason); Son, Brett (Laura); Son, Rusty (Melinda); Son, Rob (Tammi); Son, Jon (Ashley); Son, Casey. Grandchildren: Makayla, Keaton (Kiley), Alyxandra (Mason), Cameron, Isaac, Kendyl, Eli, Marley, Ivy, Landon, Cash, Kendra, Harlowe, Lylah. Great-randchildren: Ila Jo.

The words of his sister, Linda, are echoed in all of our hearts. “He was the best ‘Big Brother’ ever.” He was definitely taken from all who loved him too soon, but he has made a lasting impression to us all.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 6:30 p.m. at the Jordan Event Center, 9112 South Redwood Rd, West Jordan, Utah.

