Amber Alert cancelled after officials find abducted 3-month-old infant in Wyoming

Composite image. Background photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Photo of 3-month-old Khaliya Alvarez-Caro photo courtesy of the South Salt Lake City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The South Salt Lake City Police officially cancelled an Amber Alert early Thursday morning after the abducted 3-month-old child was recovered in Wyoming.

According to South Salt Lake City Police Officer Gary Keller, 21-year-old Jasmine Angelica Alvarez was apprehended by Wyoming Highway Patrol in Lander, Wyoming, after officials say she and 19-year-old Gabriel Brandon Caro abducted 3-month-old Khaliyah Alvarez-Caro from her grandparents’ home.

At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Caro and Alvarez allegedly broke into the grandparents’ apartment through the basement window, according to Keller. Caro took the baby, engaging in a verbal argument before pushing past the grandfather. The couple got into a gray Toyota or Chevrolet Malibu with two unidentified adults before driving away with the infant. The grandfather was the only one home at the time.

Hours after Amber Alert notifications were sent to almost every phone in Utah, Caro was arrested in downtown Salt Lake City near the Gateway area. Alvarez was detained by Wyoming Highway Patrol officers not long after at 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Keller said Alvarez’s family has a house on a tribal reservation in Wyoming that officials believe she was traveling to in order to meet with family.

Alvarez and Caro had lost custody of their child after engaging in domestic violence and drug abuse. Both suspects are currently homeless, and Alvarez has an active restraining order against Caro. Officials granted guardianship of the child to her grandparents earlier this year, Keller said.

Caro is currently in custody and charged with a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, a second-degree felony charge of burglary and a class A misdemeanor count of violation of a protective order. Alvarez is facing federal charges after taking the infant across state lines. Keller said prosecutors have yet to determine how they will approach the case.

Considering the lack of specific information on the vehicle, Keller said the incident had a fantastic outcome, especially as they were missing paramount information, like the license plate number. Wyoming Highway Patrol played was instrumental in the outcome of the case, he said.

South Salt Like City Police are still seeking information about the two unknown individuals present at the time of the abduction. Anyone with information should call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.

