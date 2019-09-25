Vacant St. George City Council seat draws 30 applicants

ST. GEORGE — This Monday, the St. George City Council will convene a special meeting to select someone to fill the vacancy left by the death of Councilman Joe Bowcutt.

Earlier this month, the city put out a call for applications to fill the remaining two years of Bowcutt’s term. By the end of the week, the city received 30 applications.

Applicants were required to submit resumes and one-page letters outlining why they felt they were the best person suited to fill the vacant council seat. Among those who applied are two current City Council candidates, former candidates eliminated during the August primary election and various other individuals.

The list of applicants, as posted on the city of St. George’s website, is as follows:

Joseph Franco.

Vardell Curtis.

Jeremy C. Young.

Greg Aldred – current City Council candidate.

Cheryl Anderson.

David W. Adams.

Nickolas “Nick” Ball.

Jake Burningham.

Tom Butine.

Doug Solstad – former City Council candidate.

Bryan S. Smethurst.

Vincy Seegmiller Stringham.

Gregg McArthur – current City Council candidate.

Matt Mortensen.

Joseph Middione Jr.

Charles R. Wood.

Kyle S. Wells.

Bruce Raftery.

Mark S. Ripley.

H. Thayne Houston.

Curt L. Gordon.

J. Mark Gallup.

Patricia Kent.

Patricia “Anne” Picot.

Steven G. Jennings.

Sherlynn Davis.

Steve Davidson.

Mitchael Lane deWitt.

Susan Thompson.

Bryan Thiriot – former City Council candidate.

The letters and resumes of each applicant can be viewed on the city’s website.

Members of the St. George City Council will be reviewing the applications individually this week and will formally meet Monday to interview the applicants and discuss their qualifications.

The last time the City Council had a vacancy was when former council member Jon Pike was elected as mayor in 2014. At the time, 24 people applied for the newly vacated seat. Current council member Bette Arial gained the appointment.

The special meeting to appoint a new council member is open to the public and will be held Monday at 3 p.m. at the St. George City Office, 175 E. 200 North.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.