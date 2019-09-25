Amber Alert issued after alleged abduction of infant in Salt Lake County

L-R: Baby Khaliyah Alvarez Caro, Jasmine Angelica Alvarez and Gabriel Brandon Caro are the subject of an Amber Alert. | Photos courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Salt Lake County involving a couple who allegedly abducted a baby.

According to the alert, the first suspect is identified as Gabriel Brandon Caro. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt.

The second suspect is identified as Jasmine Angelica Alvarez. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 182 lbs. She has brown hair and tattoos on her fingers. She was last seen wearing a dark gray Utah Utes shirt with light denim jeans and black Nike shoes.

The alleged child abduction victim is identified by police as Khaliyah Alvarez Caro. She is an infant and was wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and diaper. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs about 20 lbs.

The abduction happened in South Salt Lake. The suspect was driving a gray Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 911.

