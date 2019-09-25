Woman allegedly uses $100 counterfeit bill to make change at fundraising bake sale

A counterfeit $100 bill given to two teens selling baked goods for a fundraiser by a suspect at the Lin's Market parking lot, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 21, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Donna McDonald, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Two teens running a fundraising bake sale in Cedar City were bilked out of $100 after a woman allegedly used a fake bill to make change.

On Saturday, two teenage boys selling baked goods in front of Lin’s Market at 150 N. Main in Cedar City were approached by a blond woman in her early 20s asking if they had change for a $100 bill, according to an alert sent to Cedar City News.

After change was made and the woman left, a parent of one of the teens examined the bill. According to the alert, they noticed it was smaller than an authentic $100 bill and the colors used to create the bill “were not quite right.” They also noticed Chinese text imprinted on the reverse side near the edge of the fake currency.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock confirmed that the incident was reported and is still under investigation. No further details were available at the time of this report.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information is asked to call the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956.

