Crash results after failure to yield during yellow light at busy St. George intersection

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left in a busy St. George intersection, resulting in a crash.

First responders were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of River Road and Medical Center Drive.

According to St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin, an 18-year-old woman driving a black Nissan Sentra was southbound on River Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Medical Center Drive.

The driver of the Sentra attempted to complete the turn as a Yukon SUV entered the intersection, believing the driver was going to stop because the light had turned yellow, Atkin said. The Sentra collided with the front driver’s side of the Yukon, rendering both vehicles disabled.

Atkin said people will often panic if they are in the intersection as the light turns red. However, drivers making a left turn are allowed to wait in the intersection in order to complete a safe turn.

“The most important thing to remember is that if you’re the one doing the turning, you have to wait until that intersection is cleared,” she explained.

Northbound traffic on River Road was limited to one lane after Foremaster Drive and completely blocked at the intersection. Officers directed drivers into the opposite lanes of travel to avoid the area of the collision. Traffic was impacted for about 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.