New SkyWest Airlines flight destination gives St. George travelers greater access to the globe

A Skywest flight with returning Utah National Guard members taxis under a water cannon salute at the St. George Regional Airport, St. George, Utah, Jan. 31, 2019 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When planes start taking off from St. George Regional Airport’s newly completed runway on Thursday, travelers will be able to fly to a new destination hub that allows them greater access to locations around the world.

SkyWest Airlines has added a direct flight route to Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport that grants customers new availability to stops eastward and worldwide.

Marissa Snow, director of communications for SkyWest Airlines, said the addition of the new route will be serviced by American Airlines headquartered in Fort Worth and will open connections to hundreds of locations, including the Bahamas and destinations throughout Europe.

“St. George customers can enjoy more than 900 departures to over 220 destinations worldwide,” Snow said.

The new flight joins five other connections or ultimate destinations travelers can access out of the new airport, including Phoenix, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, Denver, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.

From American’s Dallas hub, Snow said St. George travelers will have unparalleled air service with three major airline brands to five other major hubs around the country — making it easier than ever to connect to anywhere in the globe.

“You’ve got the Bahamas, you’ve got Panama, you’ve got Amsterdam, you’ve got Paris,” Snow said in a previous interview. “All from one connection from St. George, which is amazing.”

Flight schedules for the route will be timed out for “optimum connectivity” through the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, she said, with an early morning departure and afternoon return to St. George Regional Airport.

Snow said that since the St. George-based airline was founded, they have continually endeavored to have a good relationship with the city of St. George.

“SkyWest has been a good corporate partner to the city and remains committed to helping drive the community’s growth,” she said.

Shirlayne Quayle, St. George economic development and housing director, expressed the importance of the partnership.

“The easier St. George is to access from major cities throughout the USA, the more diverse our economy will become as it expands opportunities for our residents and businesses,” she said.

When the airport reopens, it will begin once-daily service to and from Dallas-Fort Worth, connecting St. George to many new destinations via that hub and enhancing SkyWest’s direct flight list which includes Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Denver and Phoenix.

SkyWest’s inaugural flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International departs Thursday at 7:05 a.m.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

