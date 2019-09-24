‘LiVe Well Health Fair’ to feature more than 30 screenings, demonstrations and informational booths

Photo by NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center invites the general public to attend the “LiVe Well Health Fair” on Saturday.

“The fair provides an opportunity for health providers and other not-for-profit community groups to help people live the healthiest lives possible,” Laura Bowles, organizer for the health fair, said in a press release. “There are many booths that feature helpful information about your health, as well as experts who can help you improve your wellness in some way.”

The fair will be held at the Dixie Regional Health & Performance Center and will start at 8:30 a.m. with a “fun walk” led by the LiVe Well team for all ages and abilities. The walk begins in the Health & Performance Center parking lot and routes walkers around the hospital.

“We are excited to be a part of the fair this year by encouraging exercise,” said Allen Christensen, health promotion and wellness operations manager at the Intermountain LiVe Well Center in St. George. “There could not be a better way to start out a day dedicated to living well than going for a morning walk or a run with friends.”

At 9 a.m., the entire health fair opens inside the Health & Performance Center.

Mitch Cloward, administrator of Dixie Regional Medical Center, said that another new addition to the health fair that is “sure to be a hit” will be a surgical robotics demonstration.

“Our same day surgery department has acquired a da Vinci Surgical System to be used in minimally invasive surgeries to improve care,” Cloward said in the press release. “Once the system is up and running, it will be able to assist surgeons in performing surgeries in urology, general surgery, gynecology and otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) using the most advanced technology.”

Attendees can experiment with a model of the da Vinci robot to get a feel for how a surgeon uses it during surgery.

Attendees can also participate in Intermountain Precision Genomics’ Heredigene study at the fair.

“You can have your blood drawn for whole genome sequencing to reveal your genetic risk for cancer and several other chronic health conditions,” Cloward said. “Participants whose samples do reveal genetic risks will be notified and invited to meet with a genetic counselor. Those who do not have risks identified will not be notified; however, their samples will be de-identified and added to the study which will contribute to future genetic research in a meaningful way.”

Jordan Merrill, Intermountain community health specialist at Dixie Regional, said one of the great benefits of the health fair is the involvement of community partners dedicated to helping attendees get a snapshot of their health.

“We are excited to return this year with a screening team to provide you with information about your blood pressure, potential for depression, and more,” Merrill said.

The community health team will join other volunteers from Intermountain Healthcare, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, Dixie State University, Community Nursing Services and other health businesses to offer more than a dozen services, including flu shots, skin cancer screening, cholesterol tests, musculoskeletal information, body composition, hearing and balance, and more.

For the flu shots, Intermountain will bill most major insurances or accept $20 cash, check or credit card. There will be a $25 fee for the cholesterol tests, and interested participants are advised to fast for at least eight hours prior to the test.

Other booths will be available to provide information on community programs and services that partner with Dixie Regional to help make the community a better place for everyone. Family-friendly exhibits like the Teddy Bear Clinic will also be available.

To learn more about the Intermountain LiVe Well Health Fair, call 435-251-2159.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.