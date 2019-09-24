Judge sentences Utah man convicted of spying for the Chinese government

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man convicted of spying for the Chinese government has been sentenced.

Ron Rockwell Hansen, 60, of Syracuse, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court Tuesday. Hansen pleaded guilty in March to a charge of attempting to gather or deliver defense information.

A former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, he was accused of receiving as much as $800,000 for passing along defense information to the People’s Republic of China’s Intelligence Service during travel between the U.S. and China between 2013 and 2017.

An indictment claimed he tried to gain intelligence information after leaving work for the U.S. government but also offered to work as a “double agent” — including contacting a congressman on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The indictment originally alleged Hansen never disclosed to the feds that he was also working as an agent of the Chinese government.

