Driver in custody after crashing into parked vehicle on Dinosaur Crossing Drive

ST. GEORGE — A woman was arrested after crashing into a parked vehicle in St. George Monday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash on Dinosaur Crossing Drive around 8 p.m.

According to St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin, a woman driving a gray Toyota sedan was traveling east on Dinosaur Crossing Drive when she hit a parked Mitsubishi SUV. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to roll onto its roof.

St. George Police officer Antonio Brown spoke with the driver of the Toyota, 38-year-old Heather Lynn Wichman, when he arrived on scene.

Wichman told police she had climbed out of the window after she hit the parked vehicle. A woman on scene helped Wichman once she was out of the car and later told Brown that she believed the driver had been drinking, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and examined Wichman, who told the medical technicians she had consumed hard lemonade earlier that evening, according to the statement.

First responders attempted to transport Wichman to Dixie Regional Medical Center via ambulance after she was unable to accurately answer standard questions and her pupils were different sizes. She refused to be transported and stumbled as she walked over to a police patrol car, according to Brown.

Wichman was unable to tell police where she was coming from and was not making sense, according to the statement. Officers reported she did not know she had been in a crash.

Brown placed Wichman under arrest and transported her to Dixie Regional Medical Center for a blood draw to determine if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Wichman was then booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility and charged with a class B misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Brown has applied for Wichman’s continued detention on the grounds that she constitutes a substantial danger to the community or is likely to flee and that the alleged crime was committed while on probation or parole.

