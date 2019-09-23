Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Stock photo by kieferpix/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Thanks to a recent federal ruling by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, women in six states, including Utah, are now allowed to go topless in public.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A local man was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 from his employer using a number of schemes involving the use of a company credit card for personal use.

William Duncan, 35, of St. George, was arrested Friday at a grocery store in St. George and booked into jail facing two second-degree felonies, including one count of unlawful use of a finance card and communication fraud.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the tour bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists and injured more than 20 near Bryce Canyon on Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a 10-member team to the scene of the crash on Saturday, while the Utah Highway Patrol continues its own investigation to determine the cause of the deadly crash.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Alumni players and executives from the Raiders participated in the annual Leavitt Charity Cup at the Sand Hollow Resort last week, the first of many charitable events the team hopes to participate in in Southern Utah.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE — Driving the stretch of Interstate 15 through Black Ridge is a breeze today. The speed limit is 80 miles an hour on a smooth, paved, two-lane freeway going both directions.

However, for early settlers traversing this same stretch in horse and ox-drawn wagons, the proposition presented a trial of one’s stamina and faith. Those pioneers could not have even dreamed of going 80 miles an hour. They were lucky to go two miles in 60 minutes.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.