3rd annual ‘Southwest Astronomy Festival’ to feature events in Southern Utah, Arizona

ST. GEORGE — Utah has 15 International Dark Sky places, more than any other region in the world, and this weekend will offer a great way to celebrate.

The Southwest Astronomy Festival, taking place Friday through Sunday, is a combination of astronomy-themed events held all across Southern Utah and northern Arizona, including Tonaquint Park, Gunlock, Cedar Breaks, Southern Utah Museum of Art, Pipe Spring National Monument and more. Admission to all events are free, but some workshops have a seating limit and registration may be required.

According to a press release from the National Park Services, attendees to any number of events will have fun while also learning how a naturally dark night sky is more than a scenic canvas; it is part of a complex ecosystem that supports both natural and cultural resources.

In the United States 99% of the population can no longer see the Milky Way at night. Those lucky enough to live in or visit Southern Utah are part of the lucky 1% that can still experience this natural phenomenon.

Highlights of the 2019 Southwest Astronomy Festival will include:

Star and sun parties.

Night hike and constellation tours.

Indoor planetarium.

Family art projects and astronomy-themed paint nights.

Night sky photography workshops with award-winning photographers.

Writing workshops.

Astronomy art and night sky exhibit.

For a full list of events, click here.

Cedar Breaks National Monument, Grand Canyon Parashant National Monument and Pipe Spring National Monument are sponsoring this event, with the support of the Southern Utah Space Foundation, the St. George Astronomy Group and many other participating organizations.

