Forthcoming Advenire hotel in downtown St. George uses ‘pioneer chic’ building style

ST. GEORGE — Holding a prominent location in the heart of downtown St. George, the four-story Advenire hotel is part of the $40 million City View project that developers and city officials say will help revitalize the downtown area.

“We’re really excited to be a part of this revitalization,” said Cherie Davis, general manager of the incoming Advenire hotel.

The Advenire is located on the corner of St. George Boulevard and Main Street and is described as a four-star hotel. The 60-room boutique hotel is part of the Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels, which consist of 160 hotels worldwide. It’s the second of its kind in Utah, with the first located in Park City.

A slogan of the Autograph Collection is “Exactly like nothing else,” Davis said, adding that the hotel’s uniqueness is reflective of St. George itself.

“There’s no place exactly like St. George,” she said. “People come to St. George for the uniqueness, and we hope to add a little bit more of that unique element to their experience here.”

On its ground floor, the hotel will be home to the Wood, Ash, Rye restaurant and bakery to be overseen by chef Shon Foster and Jason Neeley of the award-winning Sego Restaurant in Kanab.

A concept of the Advenire, a term meaning “to arrive,” is what Davis calls “pioneer chic,” which includes internal and external design elements hearkening back to the area’s pioneer era while maintaining a modern flair.

“It’s all the best of the best,” Davis said, explaining how this attention to detail has made the overall process of finishing the hotel go a little slower than some have anticipated, as parts of the hotel are custom-made.

Continuing growth in St. George has put construction crews and resources in high demand, but the builders from PEG Development, which is overseeing the City View project, continue to work toward a tentative opening date around late November or early December.

“It can come together slowly, but it’s all worth it in the end,” Davis said.

Once open, the hotel will host a variety of programs for guests and the public, which will include yoga, painting and wine-tasting events, educational presentations and other activities, Davis said.

A goal of the hotel is to both embrace and promote the community, Davis said, adding that she believes the Advenire will add value to the downtown area.

“The property loves St. George, and we hope St. George loves us,” she said.

Last week, Davis held a hard-hat tour through the hotel with city officials. Among them was St. George City Manager Adam Lenhard, who told St. George News he was pleased with the progress thus far.

“We think it’s coming together well,” he said.

The city is working with the developers to build a public plaza that will help tie the Advenire and other parts of the City View project together.

In addition to the Advenire, the City View project consists of two mixed-use buildings that feature commercial space on the bottom floor and apartments above. One of the buildings facing Tabernacle Street has been completed and has reached over 70% occupancy. The second building, which sits next to the Advenire on St. George Boulevard, is anticipated to be completed and open around the same time as the hotel.

“This adds a really great feel to our downtown,” Lenhard said of the City View project. “I think people are really going to like what they see.”

The Advenire is currently in the process of hiring and expects to employ up to 100 people, Davis said. Those interested can apply by searching “Advenire” on Hospitality Online or Indeed.com.

