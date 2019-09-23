Driver goes off road near Cedar City bridge

CEDAR CITY — A driver escaped injury after his car went off the road near a bridge in Cedar City Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on 1045 North, just east of where the road intersects with Kitty Hawk Drive / Coal Creek Road, on the west side of Bicentennial Park.
Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo told Cedar City News at the scene that the male driver of a gold Chevrolet Impala had just turned onto 1045 North and was heading east when the car suddenly went off the left side of the road just before reaching the bridge. The car came to a stop at the top of a weed-covered embankment that leads down to the Coal Creek riverbed.
No injuries were reported. The driver remained at the scene while a tow truck operator worked to remove the car, which appeared to have sustained only minor damage. Traffic in the area was impacted for at least 45 minutes while the scene was cleared.
Bonzo said the driver received a citation for improper lane travel.
Police said additional details of the incident are still under investigation, including why the driver left the road.
Map with blue pin showing approximate location where a Chevorlet Impala went off the road near a bridge by Bicentennial Park, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 23, 2019 | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News / Cedar City News
