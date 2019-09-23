Jan. 31, 1926 – Sept. 23, 2019

Our beloved hero, “Grandpa,” passed away peacefully at age 93 on Sept. 23, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

The youngest of eight, Floyd Dean Pickering was born in a pioneer home on Jan. 31, 1926 in Centerville, Utah, to Henry Fifield Pickering and Emily Delilah Sellers.

A World War II army veteran, Floyd served in Company G, 184th Infantry Regiment, stationed abroad mostly in Okinawa and South Korea.

Floyd married Rhea Farnsworth on May 24, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. He later graduated from LDS Business College and began his lifelong career as a CPA, spent mostly in Cedar City, Utah. Rhea, with whom he had eight children, died in 2000.

Floyd loved Western music and performed as the lead singer of his own band “Rhythm WesTones.” The band played for a year on a one-hour KSL-TV show Home Town Jubilee.

Floyd later married Cheryl Ann Stratton with whom he had three children. Later in life, he married Edith Rose Moores who brought two daughters to the family.

Floyd was proud of his 13 children, 71 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at the MLA Building, 157 N. East Ridge Road, Rocky Ridge, Utah, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. Prior to burial, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 31st, at the Cedar City Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend.