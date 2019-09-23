Police seeking information on suspect involved in vehicle arson

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information related to a vehicle they believe was intentionally set on fire Saturday just before 8 p.m.

According to St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin, first responders were dispatched to address a Jeep on fire in the area north of 1800 East near Middleton.

“Neighbors across the street were doing dirt work, and they had a fire hose attached to the hydrant already,” Atkin said. “They were able to put the fire out before the fire engines got there.”

Police are classifying the incident as arson, Atkin said. Officers found evidence of an accelerant used to light the vehicle on fire, and video from a home security system shows the suspect tossing a flammable object into the Jeep.

Atkin said the quality of the video was not good enough to make out any identifying features other than the subject was wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle arson is also asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 19P024340.

