In-n-Out worker sent to hospital after being run over in drive-thru

ST. GEORGE — A teenage girl was transported to the hospital after she was run over during her shift at In-n-Out in Washington City.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the restaurant on Telegraph Street at around 11:45 a.m.

Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said the 17-year-old girl was taking orders outside when she slipped or tripped over the curb and fell in front of a vehicle In line. Not noticing the girl fall, the driver proceeded forward.

In the process, the driver ran over the girl’s side, and she sustained injuries to her collar bone and pelvis, Klotz said.

“We didn’t determine that anybody was at fault or issue any citations on it,” he said.

The In-n-Out employee was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via ambulance and is in stable condition.

