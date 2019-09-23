In-n-Out worker sent to hospital after being run over in drive-thru

Written by Ryann Richardson
September 23, 2019
EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teenage girl was transported to the hospital after she was run over during her shift at In-n-Out in Washington City.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the restaurant on Telegraph Street at around 11:45 a.m.

Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said the 17-year-old girl was taking orders outside when she slipped or tripped over the curb and fell in front of a vehicle In line. Not noticing the girl fall, the driver proceeded forward.

In the process, the driver ran over the girl’s side, and she sustained injuries to her collar bone and pelvis, Klotz said.

“We didn’t determine that anybody was at fault or issue any citations on it,” he said.

The In-n-Out employee was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via ambulance and is in stable condition.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com
Twitter: @AvereeRyann@stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!