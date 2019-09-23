Ask a Local Expert: What is the big deal about household mold?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Whether you’re doing something as minor as fixing a plumbing leak or carrying out general maintenance on gutters or a more major project such as remodeling your home or looking to buy or sell a home, you may encounter what appears to be mold.

What is the big deal about mold anyway, and is it really necessary to always have it removed? According to Jessica Elgin of Red Rock Real Estate, mold is naturally occurring and present in our air, and it’s not possible to completely eliminate from our lives. But that’s not to say all types of mold are completely harmless.

Learn more about the dangers of household mold from the experts at Red Rock Real Estate in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above

“For those of us with normal immune systems, mold may not cause any issues, but for those of us with compromised immune systems, some types of mold can be deadly,” Elgin said.

For example, black mold, the most notorious strand of mold, can cause internal organ damage, respiratory problems and mental impairment, and unfortunately, it can look similar to other less deadly strands. Elgin said if a person suspects there could be mold in their home, it is a good idea to have a mold test done by a licensed inspector who can give the best advice on how to proceed.

Over-the-counter products and do-it-yourself techniques on YouTube can be risky, she warned, and homeowners need to be careful and do plenty of research before attempting to remove mold on their own.

“If you inhale the spores, you may cause yourself irreversible damage,” she said.

To learn more about the dangers of household mold, testing and steps for remediation, please visit the Red Rock Real Estate Facebook page or call the office at 435-414-1724.

For more information on Red Rock Real Estate, visit their website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews