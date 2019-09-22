Iron County’s 1st off-leash dog park opens in Enoch

Enoch PetSafe Dog Park grand opening, Enoch, Utah, Sept. 21, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ENOCH — After years of preparation and fundraising, Iron County’s first off-leash dog park opened Saturday in Enoch.

Dozens of dogs of various breeds and sizes, along with their owners, were in attendance as city officials cut the ribbon on the new Enoch PetSafe Dog Park, located at a fenced three-acre site on the northern outskirts of town.

Diane Gil, president of the Friends of Festival Country K-9s, a local nonprofit, says the park is the result of several years of fundraising, preparation and volunteer efforts.

“We started petitioning for a dog park in Iron County back in 2011,” Gil said. “Eight years later, we finally have a dog park.”

However, Gil said the new facility still has a ways to go before it is considered complete.

“Today’s grand opening was basically the large dog side,” she said, explaining that a smaller area on the northern side of the park still lacks grass, landscaping and fixtures.

“For the small dog side, we still need lots of fundraising and things so we can get it done over there.”

The land for the project was donated by the city and that a $25,000 “Bark for Your Park” grant from PetSafe helped fund construction costs. Enoch was one of just 13 communities nationwide selected to receive the grant in 2018.

Saturday’s grand opening event featured a variety of games, activities and contests, with plenty of prizes for the participating pooches.

Training seminars were given, including sessions on obedience skills and how to use the obstacles and agility equipment. Local veterinarians staged a vaccination and microchipping clinic. Dog care items and other pet supplies were available at several vendor booths set up throughout the park.

Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut, City Manager Rob Dotson and other city officials were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony that kicked off the four-hour event, which started at 10 a.m.

Gil said she hopes the new park will become a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

“It’s not just for dogs, it’s for people,” she said. “We’ve made lots of wonderful friends, so it’s for the people as much as it is the dogs.”

The park’s street address is 6337 N. 675 East, Enoch (click here for map). It is accessed by turning east from the Minersville Highway road onto 5600 North, then going to the second gravel road, turning north and continuing to the end of the road.

For more information about the park and the ongoing fundraising efforts for further amenities and improvements, visit the Friends of Festival Country K-9s website.

