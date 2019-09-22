Photo gallery: Hundreds gather for Southern Utah Pride Festival

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds gathered Saturday for the Southern Utah Pride Festival, wrapping up a week’s worth of pride events.

The fourth annual Southern Utah Pride Week culminated in a festival full of music, dancing, food and celebration as large crowds of revelers gathered at Town Center Park on Main Street from 3-9 p.m. Saturday.

Concession stands and food vendors sold refreshments, and organizations across the state set up booths to provide information to guests during the event.

Town Center Park is a historical landmark, which St. George Mayor Jon Pike said was the perfect place to host the festival.

“(Town Center Park) has always been a gathering place, and I think it’s appropriate to have this type of gathering here today,” he said.

Southern Utah Pride Week launched in 2016 when a small group got together to plan the event which quickly attracted over 200 attendees, and has gained traction ever since.

St. George News report Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

