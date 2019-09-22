Photo gallery: Community celebrates at the 85th annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo Parade

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of people filled the sidewalks to watch the 85th annual St. George Lions Club Roundup Rodeo parade as it rolled its way through downtown St. George Saturday morning.

Following the theme “St. George Roots & Cowboy Boots,” this year’s parade featured dozens of entries. Along with assistance from flag bearers of the Girl Scouts of America, 2019 Dixie Roundup Royalty McKinley Drake and Jaid Stowell led the charge on horseback down Tabernacle Street with groups that included dancers, marching bands, floats, political candidates, theater groups, rodeo royalty, local businesses and public servants.

Grand Marshal Carl Lamar, best known for his work every Christmas as president for KONY’s Coins for Kids charity, told St. George News in a previous interview he was looking forward to representing the Lions Club in this year’s milestone parade.

“Being grand marshal is an honor,” Lamar said.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at the historic Dixie Sunbowl located at 150 S. 400 East, for the rodeo’s final night. Tickets will be available at the gate.

Check out the photo gallery below for highlights of the parade and the roundup’s opening night.

