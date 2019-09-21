Enterprise throws luau to celebrate new community park

ENTERPRISE — Around 1,000 people gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new Enterprise Community Park and associated facilities Sept. 14.

Enterprise Mayor Brandon Humphries said it was only fitting that more than half the town showed up for the celebration, since most of its residents had helped make the project happen.

“In one form or another, almost every community member donated, either time, labor or monetarily,” Humphries said. “So everyone in our whole community has ownership in it. And that’s its name: Enterprise Community Park.”

Humphries said approximately $1 million worth of volunteer labor was donated by the townspeople, which amounted to nearly a third of the total cost of the $3.5 million project. Some of the more recent landscaping work was done by volunteers last month.

Additional funding for the project came from grants and other resources.

The park’s various new features were on full display during last Saturday’s luau-themed grand opening, including playground structures, a splash pad and spacious fields of grass lined with newly planted trees.

A whole roast pig was cooked kalua style in a pit outside. Meanwhile, inside and around the new community building, music from Kuah’o Case, a young pianist from Hawaii, filled the air as the entire park was abuzz with various games and activities.

Enterprise’s new park is located north of 400 South and between 400 East and 625 East streets.

