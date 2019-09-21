Grady Clocks In: Earning his stripes as a warrior mechanic at The Auto Shop

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you want to keep your vehicle working well and for many years to come, one of the most important things you can do is find a local garage with a mechanic you can trust.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” Grady heads down to The Auto Shop in St. George, and the first thing he noticed was the sheer size of their operation — the capacity to do everything from tires, brakes, alignments engines and even detailing.

Watch Grady go elbows deep in grease at The Auto Shop in this episode of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above.

The one-stop-shop employs a team of highly-skilled mechanics with several years of experience in the industry. Grady says not only are they experts when it comes to servicing vehicles, they have great customer service. They are helpful, funny and do quality work that people can count on.

Assistant general manger Dez Curtis initially wasn’t too sure about letting Grady clock in.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen one where he gets really dirty,” Curtis said. He was kind of iffy at first, but then he surprised her, going elbows deep in grease working on a Ford Mustang.

“That was awesome. I can say I’ve done a brake job now,” Grady said. “They had really skilled technicians, that had pretty cool attitudes. I loved clocking in here.”

Did Grady have the necessary skills and character to fit in and be part of The Auto Shop’s crew.

Find out on the latest installment of “Grady Clocks In.”

Resources

The Auto Shop | Address: 150 E. 1160 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-4480 | Website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.