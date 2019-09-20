Region 9 volleyball recap: Thunder still unbeaten in region play

Desert Hills at Canyon View volleyball, St. George, Utah, Sept. 17, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Desert Hills Lady Thunder stayed unbeaten this week, thanks to a road win over Canyon View on Tuesday and a home win over Dixie on Thursday. Following are short recaps of this week’s contests:

Tuesday’s games

Desert Hills 3, Canyon View 0

At Canyon View, Desert Hills defeated the Falcons in three straight, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17. Kami Bliss led the way with 19 kills for the Lady Thunder, while setter Emilee Allred had 31 of the team’s 37 assists.

Crimson Cliffs 3, Pine View 0

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs swept the Pine View Panthers on their home court to improve to 3-2 in region play.

The Panthers kept the first two sets close, but lost them both 25-22 and 25-20 respectively. The Mustangs won the third set handily, 25-13, winning the game in straight sets.

Chloe Bunker has been a prominent name in the box scores for Crimson Cliffs, and she continued that against Pine View, leading the team with 16 kills. Lydia Lindquist and Ashlynn Koeberle also added 7 kills each to help the Mustangs get the win.

Bunker and Sydney Wahls also led the team in digs, with 14 each.

Ellie Wilson led the way for the Panthers with 13 kills and 5 digs.

Cedar 3, Hurricane 1

At Hurricane, the Cedar Lady Reds dropped the first game 25-18 but came back to win the next three over the Lady Tigers, 25-19, 25-22 and 27-25. Check out the full game write up here.

Dixie 3, Snow Canyon 1

In what would be a back and forth game, Dixie prevailed, winning the game in four sets, 3-1.

In the first set, the Dixie Flyers won 25-20, but the Warriors of Snow Canyon would respond, winning the second set 25-18.

The third set would be the most eventful, as Dixie would win 26-24. After putting the pressure on the Flyers, it seemed as if Snow Canyon ran out of gas. The Warriors would lose the fourth set 25-12, giving the Flyers the victory.

Snow Canyon was led by junior Katie Langford, who had 12 kills, and Jenna Thorkelson, who had 29 assists.

Thursday’s games

Desert Hills 3, Dixie 1

At Desert Hills, the Lady Thunder dropped their second game to Dixie, 25-21, but came back to win a very close third game 29-27 and the fourth game 25-6.

With Dixie winning the second set, this is only the second time that Desert Hills has not swept a Region 9 team, and only the second set the Thunder have lost in region play.

Next week Dixie will take on Pine View and Crimson Cliffs, with both games being on the road. Desert Hills will play at home against Hurricane to start the week, and will finish with an away game at Snow Canyon.

Cedar 3, Crimson Cliffs 2

In a back and forth battle at Crimson Cliffs, the visiting Lady Reds prevailed in five games. Crimson won the first game 25-23 but Cedar won the second, 26-24. Cedar also won the third game, 25-21, after which Crimson bounced back to take the fourth game, 27-25. Cedar then wrapped up the match with a 15-6 win in the fifth and final game.

Cedar won their fourth straight game, and will take on Snow Canyon and Canyon View next week on the road. Crimson Cliffs will play at Canyon View first, then home against Dixie.

Pine View 3, Canyon View 0

Pine View’s win over Canyon View marked their first win in region play. The Lady Panthers prevailed in three close games over Canyon View, 26-24, 25-18 and 26-24.

Canyon View will play back to back home games next week against Crimson Cliffs and crosstown rival Cedar. Pine View will be at home for both games, taking on Dixie and Hurricane.

Hurricane 2, Snow Canyon 3

Canyon View won their home game against Hurricane in five sets. Hurricane lost the first two sets, but would rally back to win the third and the fourth set. The fifth set would be close, but Snow Canyon won the fifth set 15-9 to take the win.

Snow Canyon will play against Cedar and Desert Hills next week, with both being home games. Hurricane will take on the first place Desert Hills Thunder, then Pine View, both being away games.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

Region 9 volleyball standings (as of Sept. 20)

Desert Hills 6-0 Cedar 4-1 Hurricane 3-3 Crimson Cliffs 3-3 Snow Canyon 3-3 Canyon View 2-4 Dixie 1-5 Pine View 1-5

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.