Region 9 girls soccer recap: Top 2 teams battle to scoreless tie

ST. GEORGE — Thursday night, the top two teams in Region 9 battled to a scoreless tie, with Snow Canyon and Desert Hills unable to find the net. Also, Pine View and Hurricane each picked up their second wins of the week on the road, capping off yet another eventful week in local high school girls soccer:

Thursday’s games

Snow Canyon 0, Desert Hills 0

At Snow Canyon, neither the Warriors nor the Lady Thunder was able to score, despite two overtime periods. Snow Canyon’s Megan Rodgers and Desert Hills’ Mikenna Decastro each picked up a shutout at goalkeeper.

Snow Canyon will take on Pine View at home and Hurricane on the road next week. Desert Hills will play Cedar and Dixie, with both games being played at Desert Hills.

Hurricane 2, Canyon View 1

At Canyon View, the Hurricane Lady Tigers got two first-half goals and held on for a 2-1 win over the Falcons. Maia Florence scored Canyon View’s lone goal in the second half, but the Falcons were unable to pull even with Hurricane late in the game. The contest marked the second time within a month the two teams had played to that same score, with Hurricane winning at home 2-1 on Aug. 22.

Canyon View will play on the road against Dixie and Pine View. Hurricane will play an away game against Crimson Cliffs, then a home game against Snow Canyon.

Cedar 5, Dixie 1

At Cedar City, the Lady Reds avenged their earlier loss to Dixie with a 5-1 victory over the Flyers. Dixie had beaten Cedar 4-1 to start the regular season on Aug.22, but the Reds jumped out to a 3-1 lead at halftime, despite playing into a strong wind. In the second half, with the wind at their backs, Cedar added two more goals for the decisive win. Lexi Bird scored twice for Cedar and three other players each added one goal.

Cedar plays Desert Hills, one of the best teams in Region 9, on the road to start the week, finishing the week at home against Crimson Cliffs. Dixie will play Canyon View at home, and will also play Desert Hills at Desert Hills to end the week.

Pine View 3, Crimson Cliffs 0

The visiting Pine View Panthers shut out the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 3-0.

Pine View will take on the top ranked Snow Canyon on the road, and then Canyon View at home. Crimson Cliffs will be at home to start the week against Hurricane, and then on the road against Cedar.

Tuesday’s games

Snow Canyon 6, Canyon View 1

At Snow Canyon, the Lady Warriors scored three goals in each half to defeat Canyon View, 6-1. Heidi Smith led the way with four goals.

Pine View 4, Cedar 2

At Pine View, the Lady Panthers, led by Emma Lloyd’s hat trick, prevailed over Cedar, 4-2. Emily Schuh scored both of the Lady Reds’ goals.

Hurricane 3, Dixie 0

At Dixie, Hurricane’s Mylee Moon scored twice and teammate Madelyn Hatch added another score as the Lady Tigers shut out the Flyers 3-0.

Desert Hills 3, Crimson Cliffs 1

At Desert Hills, the Lady Thunder and Crimson Cliffs were deadlocked 0-0 at halftime, but Desert Hills pulled away for a 3-1 victory, paced by Jaynee Hinton’s two goals.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

Region 9 standings (as of Sept. 20)

Snow Canyon 7-1-1 (8-1-2) Desert Hills 6-2-1 (6-6-1) Pine View 6-3 (7-4) Hurricane 5-3-1 (6-4-1) Cedar City 5-4 (6-5) Dixie 2-6-1 (2-8-1) Canyon View 2-7 (4-7) Crimson Cliffs 1-8 (1-10)

