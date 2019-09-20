Region 9 boys golf recap: Mustangs win at Cedar Ridge

CEDAR CITY — The seventh Region 9 boys golf match of the season was held at Cedar City’s Cedar Ridge Golf Course Wednesday afternoon. Once again, region-leading Crimson Cliffs posted the top score with a 297. The Mustangs were led by Lucas Schone whose 71 was the only below-par score for the day. Teammate Curtis Matheson shot an even-par 73.

The golfers battled fast greens and gusty wind conditions throughout the match.

The Hurricane Tigers finished second for the second week in a row, posting a score of 330. They were led by Bryson Anderson, who shot a 78.

Third place belonged to the Pine View Panthers, who had a team score of 334, led by Cooper Milne’s 81 and Brandon Roundy’s 82. Desert Hills placed fourth with 344, led by Merick Johnson’s 81.

Next week, Crimson Cliffs will host the eighth and final Region 9 tournament of the year at Sand Hollow, with the Mustangs having already clinched the region championship with 56 total points out of a possible 56 for its seven straight first-place finishes. Second place is still up for grabs as Desert Hills and Hurricane each have 42 points and Pine View has 41.

In terms of total strokes, Crimson Cliffs has a score of 2,036 over seven matches, or an average of 290.8. Desert Hills is currently in second with 2,271 strokes (324.4 average), Pine View is in third with 2,286 (326.6) and Hurricane is fourth with 2,316 (330.8).

St. George News sports correspondent Mark Musgrave contributed to this report.

Region 9 boys golf results, Sept. 18 match at Cedar Ridge

Crimson Cliffs 297 Hurricane 330 Pine View 334 Desert Hills 344 Canyon View 358 Cedar 360 Snow Canyon 367 Dixie 392

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.