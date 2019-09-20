Mesquite Gaming looking to fill multiple positions at fall job fair; on-site interviews available

September 20, 2019
CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, is inviting all interested applicants to its fall job fair in the Virgin River Event Tent on Wednesday.

The event is designed with two sessions, the first which runs from 8 a.m. until noon PDT (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT) and the second from 3-7 p.m. PDT (4-8 p.m. MDT).

According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, the company is hiring in numerous divisions throughout the two properties and is actively looking to fulfill multiple positions in areas such as race and sports, table games, spa, food and beverage, housekeeping, casino facilities, surveillance and many more.

Department heads and upper management will be in attendance providing valuable information and performing on-site interviews. 

“We continuously strive to improve all aspects of Mesquite Gaming’s operations and look forward to interviewing talented individuals for a wide variety of roles,” Chris Lazzara, vice president of marketing, said in the press release. 

Mesquite Gaming offers competitive wages, opportunities for advancement, proficient training, a 401K, health insurance covering medical, dental and vision, paid vacation and a free meal every shift. Additionally, Mesquite Gaming is offering free dealer school for individuals who apply to be a table games dealer and whose applications are accepted. 

All job offers are contingent upon successful completion of pre-employment background check, drug screening and new hire processing. 

For those unable to make it to the job fair on Sept. 25, all open positions and starting pay rates are available online

For additional information, visit Mesquite Gaming, or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

