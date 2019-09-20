Rape suspect at large in Cedar City, police seeking information from public

CEDAR CITY — Police are currently on the hunt for a rape suspect at large in Cedar City, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The Cedar City Police department is actively investigating the incident which occurred Wednesday night near the Cedar Cove Condominiums at 576 W. 1045 North in Cedar City.

The attack appears to have been a random act, and police have deemed the suspect a danger to the public, Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said.

“Because we don’t know who he is, and he’s at large, and the appearance of the attack is unknown and random, we just want to make sure the public is aware that this occurred. And not only that it occurred, but if they saw something, to provide any information they may have,” Pollock said.

The suspect is described as being a white male with an average build, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, and wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and dark mask.

“We’re just looking for information related to it. If somebody saw or heard something, or recognize the description that maybe someone saw him that night,” Pollock said.

Police recommend using caution while in the area where the incident occurred.

“We ask that those that are out walking are vigilant, aware of their surroundings, and take necessary precautions while they’re out there and just make sure they have measures in place to keep them safe and report any suspicious activity,” Pollock said.

The police are actively seeking information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Orton at 435-586-2956.

