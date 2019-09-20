July 4, 1941-Sept. 8, 2019

Donald Arthur Yaw, 78, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born July 4, 1941 in Litchfield, Connecticut to Evalyn Norris Yaw (Demorest) and Arthur Newton Yaw. He married Suzanne Marie Allen on Oct. 2, 1999 in Mesquite, Nevada.

Don spent his childhood in New York state. Then he served in the Army. After his service, he was a truck driver and traveled all over the United States over a period of 47 years.

His hobbies included casinos and woodworking. He loved spending time in his shop and fixing things. He loved talking to people and helping them if they needed anything. He had a great sense of humor and made people laugh often. He also had a love for animals.

He is survived by his loving wife Suzanne Yaw, Children; Sandra Casper, Deborah Yaw, Donald A Yaw II and Erin Yaw, Grandchildren; Jasmine Smith, Alisha Houston, Amber Melendez, Dominick Brown, Richard Wright, Austin Yaw, Jesse Mance, Skyler (Ashtyn) Yaw, Isabella Ronk, Riley Mance and Jacob Yaw, Great Grandchildren: Aliandra Casinano, Dontai Casiano, Shaiy Smith, Emailiya Yaw and Haiston Whitmore.

