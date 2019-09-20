UPDATE: Tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon kills 4, multiple critical injuries

ST. GEORGE — Four people are confirmed dead in a tour bus crash on state Route 12 near Bryce Canyon that shut down the highway shortly after noon Friday, authorities say.

Updated 1:34 p.m. – Authorities are still confirming four fatalities and 12-15 others with very critical injuries. The tour bus was carrying Chinese tourists. Translators fluent in Chinese are needed, according to Kane County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Alan Alldredge says. Anyone with the skills to assist can contact Alldredge at 435-689-0143 or Kane County dispatch at 435-644-2668.

At least four fatalities are confirmed along with multiple critical injuries as multiple air ambulances and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m.

UHP’s public information officer, Sgt. Nick Street, is en route to the area from Salt Lake and “will be on scene as soon as possible.”

SR-12 was closed shortly after noon and motorists are being asked to avoid the area to allow responders to tend to the scene while an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

This is a developing story.

