Ask a Local Expert: When should you forgo the primary care physician and consult a dermatologist?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Some people might think it is good enough to simply see their primary care physician for periodic skin cancer screenings, but dermatology experts say that is not necessarily the case.

Board-certified Southern Utah dermatologist Dr. Steven Peine told St. George News that while primary care doctors are trained in all different aspects of medicine – and they do examine the skin – there are things that can go unnoticed or unrecognized by a specialist.

“That said, there are a lot of excellent primary care doctors in town, and a lot of our referrals come from them,” Peine said, “but if there’s concern about a changing lesion or chance that you might have skin cancer, you should see a dermatologist.”

If you have a skin lesion or sore that is causing pain, he said you should request a referral from your doctor.

“As a patient, it’s always your right to request a referral to a specialist for further evaluation.”

Peine said beyond seeking attention for concerning symptoms that may appear in the immediate, from a preventative standpoint, there are several groups of people who should see a dermatologist at least once a year. This includes anyone with either a personal or family history of skin cancer.

Peine also said light-skinned people that burn easily, those with lots of freckles, light eyes or red hair, should also see a dermatologist on a regular basis, as they are “very much more prone” to skin cancer and should be seeing a dermatologist annually as well.

He also urged any older patients over 50 years old to see to see a dermatologist every year.

