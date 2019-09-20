Steven Peine, M.D.

Vivida Dermatology

Steven Peine, M.D., is a board-certified Dermatologist and Mohs Micrographic Surgeon. His training includes a dermatology residency at SAUSHEC Dermatology in San Antonio, TX, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, and cutaneous oncology in addition to a fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Procedural Oncology at Geisinger Medical Center. During his time in the Air Force he was a faculty member in the Army/Air Force SAUSHEC Dermatology residency. He has extensive experience with lasers, treating burn and other traumatic injury scars in wounded warriors

vivida.com (435) 673-5373
1490 Foremaster Dr #260

Ask a Local Expert: When should you forgo the primary care physician and consult a dermatologist?

September 20, 2019

