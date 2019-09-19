Feb. 26, 1997 – Sept. 16, 2019

Tracy David Lee, 22, joined the angels on Sept. 16, 2019. He was born to Rayna and John in St. George, Utah, Feb. 26, 1997.

He is survived by his son Treyton; his father John; his mother Rayna; his stepfather Kenny; his siblings Trista, Riley, Victoria, Kenny, Kiana, Jasmin and Ozzy.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel located at 290 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah. The viewing will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Ivins City Cemetery 200 West 400 North, Ivins, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

