ICSD parent night to include presentation on how tech affects developing adolescent brains

CEDAR CITY — With a stated goal of educating families and people of all ages and strengthening community, the Iron County School District, Iron County Prevention Coalition and the Family Support Center of Southwestern Utah are sponsoring a “District Parent Night” Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar High School Auditorium.

The free event will include community booths, door prizes and dinner, and Dr. Christy Kane will present on “How Electronics Impact the Developing Adolescent Brain.” Kane is an author and licensed mental health counselor who practices in Utah County and Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from the Iron County Prevention Coalition, teens spend an average of 6.5 hours per day on electronics, and 1 in 4 teens spends more time socializing online than in person.

The press release raises several questions related to this phenomenon, including “What is this doing to their brains? Why are depression, anxiety and suicide increasing? Why do kids have difficulty socializing? Why is bullying so damaging? Why do certain video games increase aggression?”

As part of her presentation, Kane will answer these questions and more, as well as share practical parenting tips for this technology-heavy age.

The parent night event is free to attend because of donations received from the local community, the press release states.

“We would appreciate your support in this endeavor to strengthen the families in our community.”

For more information visit the Iron County Prevention Coalition website.

Event details

What: ‘District Parent Night’ featuring Dr. Christy Kane.

When: Monday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.

Where: Cedar High School auditorium, 703 W. 600 South, Cedar City.

This event is free to the public.

