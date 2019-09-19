Classic cars and hot rods to descend on Mesquite for return of ‘Super Run Car Show’

File photo from previous “Super Run Classic Car Show,” Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will be on display for the return of the “Super Run Car Show” in Mesquite, Nevada, this weekend.

According to a press release for the event, in partnership with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, Mesquite Gaming will host the show Friday through Sunday, providing three days of excitement for car enthusiasts.

More than 600 vehicles will be on display, including a variety of vintage rides, hot rods, custom automobiles, street rods, classics and more. Car collectors from all over make the trip to Mesquite to show off their prized possessions.

The car show boasts a family-friendly event lineup, including a roaring engines competition, slow drags, burn-out contests and open header cruising.

“The Super Run Car Show is Mesquite’s second car show of the year and we’re excited for car aficionados to make their way back in town and show off their award-winning vehicles,” said Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager at Mesquite Gaming. “It’s a great community event and really gives the car fan everything.”

The show will be giving away more than 260 awards, plus $15,000 in cash and drawing prizes for car show participants, including Dignitary Picks and Crowd Pleasers awards.

In addition to the Super Run Car Show events, entertainment for the weekend includes Reckless in Vegas: a contemporary rock band tribute to 1960s Vegas; Bee Gees Gold: a tribute to the Bee Gees; and The Beatles Abbey Road: The Fab of Las Vegas’ tribute to The Beatles.

The three-day event is free and open to the public. For a full schedule of events or to register a vehicle, visit the event website.