Residents, businesses encouraged to move to fall watering schedule and use ‘cycle and soak’ method

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Water Conservancy District is asking consumers to restrict their outdoor watering through the end of October.

“Residents and businesses are encouraged to cut back their sprinkler and drip irrigation to two watering days per week through Oct. 31,” a press release from the district states.

Residents are asked to continue watering between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., as officials say watering during the day isn’t as effective due to evaporation.

The district recommends using the cycle and soak method of sprinkler watering for optimal efficiency.

“The cycle and soak method allows water to soak deep into the soil creating healthy roots and eliminating runoff,” the press release states.

To implement this practice, adjust sprinkler clocks to run as follows:

Three cycles per watering day.

One hour between each cycle.

Four minutes for a fixed spray, or eight minutes for a rotating spray head.

Monitor and adjust as needed.

In regard to irrigation, the Utah Division of Water Resources recommends two irrigations per week for Washington County. Iron County and a majority of counties northward have been reduced to one irrigation use per week due to dropping temperatures as fall approaches.

More information about water conservation programs, tips and rebates is available on the Washington County Water Conservancy District’s website.

