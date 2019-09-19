State missing at least 3,500 standardized test scores following spring debacle

Photo by Andrii Bicher/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State officials say thousands of standardized tests completed by Utah students this spring are missing scores.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports a review released Wednesday shows at least 3,546 exams were not scored following rollout problems with the new standardized testing system with a history of glitches and security issues.

Utah signed a $44 million contract last spring with the school testing company Questar Assessment Inc. despite knowing it had issues in other states.

Schools throughout Utah reported testing interruptions that delayed thousands of public-school students from completing their exams.

According to the Tribune, in addition to the missing scores, it’s also possible that more tests will have low or inaccurate scores because students were locked out of the exams in the middle of the test, and many children might not be accounted for at all after many reported not being able to log in. And to add to the problems, in some schools, the grade on the screen when students finished didn’t match the reports that teachers later downloaded.

The review suggested: “[We] may not fully understand these impacts for months to come.”

Test scores are used to evaluate annual school grades, teacher performance and federal grant money.

The state has since cancelled its contract with Questar and will return to administering the federally required exams with test vendor American Institutes for Research.

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.