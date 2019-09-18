BLM to start collecting fees at several popular recreation sites in Iron, Beaver counties

Summer Solstice event at the Parowan Gap | Photo courtesy of Parowan Heritage Foundation, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office announced they will begin collecting fees for some recreation sites starting Oct. 1 in an effort to support facility maintenance and outdoor recreation programs in Iron and Beaver counties. Some fees will be mandatory, and others will be “suggested” fees.

“We are doing our best to manage recreation and visitor services for a diversity of outdoor recreation demands, while protecting and enhancing public lands and recreation opportunities,” Cedar City Field Manager Paul Briggs said in a press release from the BLM. “We made it a point to keep these fees as low as possible while still collecting enough funding to help maintain these assets.”

Campgrounds affected by the new fees include Rocky Peak, Carter Cabin Campsite and Hanging Rock Recreation Area.

Fees at campgrounds will be $5 per night. Group sites and pavilions will have a day-use or camping fee between $20-$210, depending on group size. Fees at the Three Peaks Model Port and Radio Control Car Track will be $2 per day, with a $25 yearly pass, and $220 for an exclusive-use reservation.

Nine day-use sites will have no minimum-use fees, but visitors will be asked to pay what their experience at these developed recreation areas is worth to them. These day-use sites include the following:

Three Peaks, to include mountain bike site, disc golf course and off-highway vehicle site.

Rock Corral.

Parowan Gap.

Southview trailhead.

Thunderbird Gardens trailhead.

Shurtz Canyon trailhead.

Ironside Disc Golf Course.

Revenues will be used for cleaning and maintenance of existing facilities, as well as upgrades and new amenities as funds allow.

The Color Country District Manager, based on a recommendation from the BLM Utah Resource Advisory Council, approved the recreation site business plan on Aug. 16, 2018, and BLM published a notice of intent to collect fees in the Federal Register on Feb. 27, 2019, identifying fees to be implemented on Aug. 27, 2019.

The field office delayed implementation until Oct. 1 to ensure public notification. The plan is available for download online.

