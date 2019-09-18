T-bone collision on Lund Highway injures 1

CEDAR CITY — A two-vehicle collision on Lund Highway sent one of the drivers to Cedar City Hospital Tuesday night.

The incident, which was reported shortly after 8 p.m., involved a red Toyota pickup truck that was southbound on Lund Highway and a yellow Volkswagen Beetle that was headed east on 1600 North.

“The car was attempting to cross Lund and failed to yield right of way to the truck,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News, adding that the Volkswagen driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A female passenger in the Volkswagen was treated for minor injuries at the scene by ambulance personnel but was not transported, Pollock added.

The male driver of the Toyota, a college student in his early 20s, was not injured. He told Cedar City News at the scene that he was able to slow down enough that his vehicle’s airbags didn’t deploy, although he was not able to avoid hitting the Volkswagen.

The Toyota sustained minor to moderate front-end damage, while the Volkswagen had moderate side damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Volkswagen driver was cited for failing to yield, Pollock said.

