New Colorado City, Hildale police chief assaulted while on duty

Colorado City, Arizona, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Creek Valley Health Clinic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After only two weeks on the job, Hildale and Colorado City’s newest police chief ended up in the hospital after he was physically assaulted while on duty.

Chief Marshal Robb Radley, a former Washington City Police officer, was dispatched to 400 Edson Ave. on Monday afternoon after a domestic assault was reported to be in progress, according to Colorado City Marshal Sgt. Mark Gower. Officers arrived to find that the 41-year-old male suspect had fled on foot.

First responders searched the nearby area on foot while vehicles patrolled the town. An officer located the suspect at Homestead Street and Johnson Avenue in Colorado City. When the officer exited his patrol car to approach the subject, the man began to assault the officer.

Radley arrived on scene and attempted to subdue the suspect and assist in the arrest. During the incident, Radley sustained serious injuries to his left leg and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via ambulance. Ultimately it took three officers to get the man into custody.

The police chief was released from the hospital and returned home with a broken leg.

Town officials swore in the new police chief for Hildale and Colorado City in late August.

“We welcome Chief Radley to his new post at a critical point in our history, where the relationship between the police and our citizens has come so far, and yet has even further to go toward healing and bringing our community together,” Hildale and Colorado City officials said in a statement.

Radley has served the Short Creek area for the past seven months as a sergeant and takes the place of former Chief Marshal Mark Askerlund.

