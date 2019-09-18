Child transported to the hospital after being struck by car

ST. GEORGE — A seven-year-old girl was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by a car while running to get on the school bus.

At around 8:40 a.m., St. George Police Department responded to a report of an automobile versus pedestrian accident near 1800 East and 2450 South.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News that a white Honda passenger car traveling north through the residential neighborhood was unable to stop in time and hit a child that darted into the street.

Atkin said it didn’t appear that sun or other distractions were a factor in the accident.

“It doesn’t look like it was the driver’s fault,” Atkin said. “Just a kid being a kid.”

The St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Initial reports indicated that the child was out of breath, but when officers arrived she was alert and responsive. Atkin said she was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for road rash and other possible injuries.

“She’s OK,” Atkin said, adding that the driver would not be cited now, but the incident is still under investigation and charges could be filed at a later time.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.