‘It meant a lot’; Desert Hills High drill team takes special ed students to homecoming

ST. GEORGE — Saturday was the night of the homecoming dance at Desert Hills High School, and a group of students went out of their way to make it a memorable evening for the school’s special education students.

Madison Phillips, a member of the drill team and a high jumper on the track team, decided to reach out to life skills special education teacher Logan Fielding the week before the dance, explaining that she had a large group of friends going to the dance and that she wanted to bring along some of the students from the special ed department.

“Some of her drill team members and her other friends came into my class and asked the students,” Fielding said.

All of the students met before the dance, took pictures, got their corsages and boutonnieres, and then they all danced for a while. Phillips’ parents also brought root beer floats for all the students.

Fielding spoke about how much this act meant to his students and their parents, letting the special ed students experience a little bit of high school life.

“It meant a lot for those students to have the opportunity to go,” Fielding said. “I think it meant a lot to the students, but I think it almost even meant more to the parents. They came and got pictures, and it was fun to see them there getting excited about it.”

Phillips started the movement on the idea, but her entire drill team and friends made the memorable night possible.

“Everything was spearheaded by Madison Phillips and her drill team friends, and they went to the administration and asked for the tickets,” Fielding said. “They pitched in to get corsages and boutonnieres for the students and went above and beyond to make it a really special night for them. The girls on the drill team truly epitomize what it means to be a great example and to serve others.”

Fielding said it was impressive to see the students take the initiative to organize the event on their own, instead of being told to do it.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.