Steer sells at auction 8 times to benefit local man with ALS

CEDAR CITY — A routine livestock auction on Sept. 7 took an unexpected turn when a steer being sold was immediately donated back to be auctioned again – and again, and again – all to raise money for a man battling a debilitating disease.

At the Southwest Livestock Show in Cedar City, a black grand champion steer was sold a total of eight times in succession for a total of $21,000 to raise money for 56-year-old Chad Reid, who was seated on the front row of the event. Reid has been suffering from the progressive effects of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, since first being diagnosed about a year ago.

A 7 1/2-minute video of the auction was posted on Facebook by the Iron County Cattlemen’s Association.

Donna Christensen, a local realtor who was the first to purchase the steer and donate it back for resale, told Cedar City News why she and others believe Reid is so important to the community.

“Chad Reid has been the USU Extension Office agent for awhile and then he was instrumental in helping us get the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival in place, which this year will be our 14th year,” Christensen said.

Reid is the chairman of the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival and has been selected to serve as grand marshal for this year’s festival, which runs from Oct. 24-27, including the popular sheep parade the morning of Oct. 26.

Christensen said Reid has also been an integral part of the Southwest Junior Livestock Show, adding that he “turned it into something that is just really amazing,”

Kayla Mangum, who graduated from Cedar High in 2018 and helped several younger children prepare their animals for the livestock show, said Reid’s impact on the youth of Iron County over the years has been “tremendous.”

‘He’s been watching my shows since I was 8 years old,” Mangum said. “He’s inspired so many kids that have done it. There’s kids that started with nothing, and he’s given them everything that they need. He’s always been there and would do anything for anybody.”

Mangum told Cedar City News that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the place” when the steer auction was happening.

“Everyone was just in awe,” she said.

Christensen said Reid helped revive and strengthen the Iron County Cattlemen’s Association. He also has served on various community boards and organizations, including the Iron County Weed Board. As an agricultural professor, he’s known for his expertise and devotion to the local agricultural community. He and his wife, Linda, are the parents of two children.

According to the Facebook post of the auction, the eight buyers who bought and then donated the steer back on Sept. 7 were as follows:

ERA Realty Center- Donna Christensen , $5,000. Milt’s Stage Shop & Rusty’s Ranch House, $3,800. Reyes and Kacie Carballo, $4,200. Mel Clark, $3,100. Michael Yardley Farms, $3,200. Bret Whittier, $2,400. Carter Cattle Company, $2,300. Hinton Burdick CPA, $2,000.

After the last purchase and donation, the steer was designated to be sent to the butcher, where the processing fees and meat will be donated to Iron County Care and Share.

Christensen said that in addition to the $21,000 raised at the auction itself, several thousand dollars in donations were collected at the livestock show or have been raised online on behalf of Reid and his family. The drive for donations is ongoing. Those interested in contributing are invited to send checks to the Iron County Cattlemen’s Association, c/o Donna Christensen, 259 W. 200 North, Cedar City, UT 84720.

