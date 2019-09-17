Pickup driver slides off road, strikes cable barrier on I-15

CEDAR CITY — A man received minor injuries when the pickup truck he was driving went off the shoulder of Interstate 15 and struck a cable barrier Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on northbound I-15 near mile marker 59 involving a maroon Toyota pickup truck.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, “slid off the roadway and collided with the cable barrier.” Following the collision, the vehicle became entangled in the cable fencing, facing the opposite direction.
The driver was reportedly only slightly injured and did not require medical attention. No citations were issued, Bauer said.
The Toyota was towed from the scene.
Utah Highway Patrol vehicle at the scene of a crash involving a Toyota pickup truck on Interstate 15, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 17, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
