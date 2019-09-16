Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A Freightliner semi hits a Ford pickup head on, killing the driver on U.S. Route 6 in Utah County, Utah, Sept. 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8.

ST. GEORGE — A 22-year-old driver was killed when a semitractor-trailer crashed into his vehicle head-on while it was passing a slower moving semi on U.S. Route 6 in Utah County.

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop sparked a pursuit on state Route 18 near Diamond Valley Saturday night that resulted in a vehicle fire, a ground and air search, and an arrest — while one suspect remains at large.

ST. GEORGE — An early morning burglary at a local business on Main Street was caught on surveillance footage Saturday.

Shortly after 4:45 a.m. officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at the Gold Old Store on Main Street near the corner of St. George Boulevard after an alarm activation from inside of the store contacted police.

ST. GEORGE — Three fire departments responded to an early morning structure fire on 100 North in Hurricane, destroying a local woodshop.

WASHINGTON CITY — Pam Palermo, President and CEO of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced that she will step down from her position in January 2020, after the chamber’s annual gala celebration.

