Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
September 16, 2019
A Freightliner semi hits a Ford pickup head on, killing the driver on U.S. Route 6 in Utah County, Utah, Sept. 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Driver killed in head-on collision after semi tried to pass in ‘no passing lane’

A Freightliner semi hits a Ford pickup head on, killing the driver on U.S. Route 6 in Utah County, Utah, Sept. 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 22-year-old driver was killed when a semitractor-trailer crashed into his vehicle head-on while it was passing a slower moving semi on U.S. Route 6  in Utah County.

Read complete story here.

Suspect identified in pursuit on SR-18 that results in vehicle fire, manhunt

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies on state Route 18 after a vehicle pursuit near Dammeron Valley, Washington County, Utah, Sept. 14, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop sparked a pursuit on state Route 18 near Diamond Valley Saturday night that resulted in a vehicle fire, a ground and air search, and an arrest — while one suspect remains at large.

Read complete story here.

Early morning burglary on Main Street caught on tape

A burglary was reported at the Gold Ore Store on Main Street in the early morning hours, St. George, Utah, Sept. 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Gold Ore Store, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An early morning burglary at a local business on Main Street was caught on surveillance footage Saturday.

Shortly after 4:45 a.m. officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at the Gold Old Store on Main Street near the corner of St. George Boulevard after an alarm activation from inside of the store contacted police.

Read complete story here.

Early morning structure fire destroys woodshop in Hurricane

An early-morning fire at a wood shop on 100 North destroys the structure, Hurricane, Utah, Sept. 14, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three fire departments responded to an early morning structure fire on 100 North in Hurricane, destroying a local woodshop.

Read complete story here.

St. George Area Chamber president announces resignation

Composite image. St. George city skyline, Utah, July 2016, with undated inset photo of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce President Pam Palermo | Skyline photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News; inset photo courtesy of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Pam Palermo, President and CEO of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced that she will step down from her position in January 2020, after the chamber’s annual gala celebration.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!