Manhunt underway in Ivins for suspected burglar

ST. GEORGE — A manhunt is underway in Ivins for a man suspected of trying to burglarize two houses in the area.

Police were made aware of the incident at around 2:30 p.m. when they received an alert from an alarm system in a house in the Kayenta area indicating that someone had entered the home, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Jaron Studley said.

While police were investigating at the house, they received a 911 call from a man living in the area who said that someone had tried to break into his house.

The man had reportedly rung the doorbell of the home pretending to be a food deliveryman. When he received no answer, Studley said the man turned the door handle, and when it didn’t open, he tried to pick the lock.

The homeowner was inside the house at the time of the incident and decided to open the door and confront the suspect.

“I guess they had an exchange of curse words and yells and screams,” Studley said. “And at some point, the homeowner brought a sword with him to the door because he was scared and threatened the gentleman who tried to break in.”

After the confrontation, the suspect fled the scene. Police are currently canvassing the area trying to find the man, who is described as being a tall, clean-shaven, black male around 20 years old wearing a white hat and a blue button-up shirt.

Around 13 officers are searching the neighborhood, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in finding the suspect using K-9 tracking.

The suspect was not reported to have been armed, and police are still trying to determine if anything was taken from the first home.

Anyone who sees a man matching the description of the suspect is encouraged to call 911 or the Santa Clara/Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122.

