Letter to the Editor: Let’s not ignore the good at Desert Hills High School

OPINION — Desert Hills High School, way to go! With so much bad publicity in the news about Desert Hills High School, I thought I would show you the good.

Last Tuesday, while most students were finding dates or trying on dresses for homecoming, one special group entered the Severe Special Ed classroom and asked the entire class to go to prom with them.

As nice as that gesture was, these students didn’t have a clue just how profound their kindness was. As a mom with a daughter of special needs, long ago I was taught to mourn the dreams I had for my daughter but also to create new ones that were achievable for her. There would be no proms, there would be no dresses, no close friends, no college, no first kisses.

Last night one of those moments I thought she would never experience became a reality. My daughter was so excited to dress up, have her nails and hair done and to be a part of something fun with other students. This happened because of some great students at Desert Hills.

Thank you to those who thought outside the box, put others who aren’t exactly like them first and showed them real love.

Submitted by MITZI SAMPSON, Washington City.

