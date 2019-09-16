LeRoy Lee Hoecherl

July 18, 1936 – Sept. 15, 2019

LeRoy L. Hoecherl, 83, passed away, Sept. 15, 2019 in St. George due to a long-term illness.

Lee was born July 18, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the third son of George Aaron Hoecherl and Ethel Alberta Openshaw. He lived many years in Salt Lake City, where he attended West High School and served in the U.S. National Guard.

He married Patricia Aaron on April 2, 1976, in Reno, Nevada and their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles LDS Temple.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and served in many callings throughout his life. He was a member of the Sunset 1st Ward.

Lee worked as a machinist for General Electric in Woods Cross, Utah, and Billings, Montana, and as a salesman and regional manager for Sargent Industries in Casper, Wyoming, and Bakersfield, California.

He loved golfing, skiing and basketball. He was a great dancer and loved music. Lee was a lover of truth and a force for good. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind word and helping hand for anyone in need.

He leaves his wife of 43 years, Patti (Aaron) Hoecherl, three daughters: Nicole Thompson, Leslie Smith and Kari (Gary) Randleas; twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers: George Ramon, Arthur William and Larry Jay Hoecherl.

The family would like to thank Dr. Muse, Dr. Jensen, Dr. Cope, Dr. Tutor and the loving staff at Intermountain Hospice for their care and kindness.

A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, with a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.