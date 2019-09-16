Rollover near Sand Hollow sends 2 to hospital

Written by Ryann Richardson
September 16, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover near Sand Hollow Reservoir Monday morning.

According to Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson, a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Sand Hollow Road failed to negotiate a curve in the road and rolled the vehicle just before 10:30 a.m.

The driver and an adult male passenger were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident and were transported to the hospital via ambulance. A tow truck was also called to the scene to clear debris and remove the vehicle, which was rendered inoperable.

Thomspon said speed is believed to be a factor in the rollover, and the driver was issued a citation.

